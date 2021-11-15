.
Explosion reported in Kabul: Residents

A general overview of a market place, flocked with local Afghan people at the Kote Sangi area of Kabul on August 17, 2021, after Taliban seized control of the capital following the collapse of the Afghan government. (Photo by Hoshang Hashimi / AFP)
A general overview of a market place in the Kote Sangi area of Kabul on August 17, 2021. (AFP)

Reuters

An explosion, apparently caused by an improvised bomb, hit an area of western Kabul on Monday causing an unknown number of casualties, local residents said.

“I was busy with a customer when a boom shook the store,” said Ahmad Murtaza, a shopkeeper in the Kote Sangi area. “I saw people were taking victims from the blast site, I don’t know whether they were dead or injured.”

Tolo News television quoted an unnamed security official confirming that the blast had taken place but saying there were no casualties.

The incident came two days after a magnetic bomb destroyed a minibus in western Kabul, killing and wounding several people in an attack later claimed by ISIS.

Read more:

ISIS claims killing of Afghan journalist in Kabul bomb attack

Journalist killed as minibus hit by bomb in Afghan capital Kabul

At least three killed in blast at Afghanistan mosque

