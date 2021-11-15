.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

ISIS claims killing of Afghan journalist in Kabul bomb attack

  • Font
Afghan volunteers help place a wounded man on a stretcher at a hospital after he was injured in a bomb explosion at a mosque during Friday prayers in Jalalabad on November 12, 2021. (AFP)
Afghan volunteers help place a wounded man on a stretcher at a hospital after he was injured in a bomb explosion at a mosque during Friday prayers in Jalalabad on November 12, 2021. (AFP)

ISIS claims killing of Afghan journalist in Kabul bomb attack

AFP

Published: Updated:

ISIS on Sunday claimed responsibility for a bomb attack on a minibus in the Afghan capital Kabul that killed a journalist and wounded four others.

The attack happened on Saturday in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi suburb, an area dominated by members of the mostly Shia Hazara community, which for years has been the target of violence by ISIS.

ISIS-Khorasan, the local branch of the extremist group, claimed the attack in a statement on its Telegram channels.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hamid Seighani, a well-known Afghan journalist who worked for the Ariana News television network, died in the blast.

ISIS-K boasted it had killed and injured “20 Shia apostates” including a journalist, saying it had placed bombs on buses.

Since the Taliban returned to power on August 15, dozens of bombs have been set off in eastern Nangarhar province -- a hotbed of ISIS activity -- but Kabul has largely escaped such violence.

However, ISIS fighters on November 2 raided the city's National Military Hospital, killing at least 19 people and injuring more than 50 others.

Read more:

ISIS violence dents Taliban claims of safer Afghanistan

US says worried about increase in attacks by ISIS-K in Afghanistan

ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as Libyan presidential candidate: Election official Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as Libyan presidential candidate: Election official
Top Content
Aftershocks of two earthquakes in Iran felt in the UAE, eastern Saudi Arabia Aftershocks of two earthquakes in Iran felt in the UAE, eastern Saudi Arabia
Scorpions kill three, injure hundreds in Egypt’s Aswan Scorpions kill three, injure hundreds in Egypt’s Aswan
Saudi Crown Prince announces establishment of first ‘non-profit city in the world’ Saudi Crown Prince announces establishment of first ‘non-profit city in the world’
Japan's former princess Mako moves to New York with husband Japan's former princess Mako moves to New York with husband
Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps
Saudi, UAE armed forces conclude Missile Air War Center exercise Saudi, UAE armed forces conclude Missile Air War Center exercise
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More