Liverpool taxi explosion treated as ‘terrorist incident’: Police

A car burns outside Liverpool Women's hospital in Liverpool, Britain November 14, 2021. Picture taken November 14, 2021. (Courtesy of Carl Bessant/via Reuters)
AFP

Published: Updated:

Police in northwest England on Monday said they were treating a deadly blast outside a hospital in Liverpool as a “terrorist incident” involving a homemade bomb.

Russ Jackson, in charge of counter-terrorism policing in the region, said the motivation for Sunday’s blast in a taxi was unclear but the device was “built by the passenger” who died.

British police announced the arrest of three men after a car exploded in front of Liverpool Women’s Hospital, in the city centre, killing one man and injuring another on Sunday morning.

The three men, aged 29, 26 and 21, were arrested in Liverpool’s Kensington district under the anti-terrorism laws, Greater Manchester Police said in a tweet.

The man killed in the blast has not yet been identified, the statement said. The injured man, who was driving, was in a stable condition in hospital.

