US hits out at ‘hypocritical’ Russia after missile test in outer space

Washington on Monday criticized Russia for its “dangerous and irresponsible” missile test after reports emerged that Moscow had launched an anti-satellite weapon test.

“This test will significantly increase the risk to astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station, as well as to other human spaceflight activities,” he said.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, State Department Spokesman Ned Price called the test “destructive.”

“The test has so far generated over 1,500 pieces of [traceable] orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of pieces of smaller orbital debris that now threaten the interests of all nations,” he added.

The US Space Command said it was aware of a “debris-generating event in outer space.”

Russia’s move demonstrated that its claims against “the weaponization of space are disingenuous and hypocritical,” Price said.

