Biden signs $1.2 trillion US infrastructure bill into law

President Joe Biden signed into law the biggest US infrastructure revamp in more than half a century at a rare bipartisan celebration Monday at the White House.

The $1.2 trillion package will fix bridges and roads, change out unhealthy lead water pipes, build an electric vehicle charging network, and expand broadband internet -- the most significant government investment of the kind since creation of the national highways network in the 1950s.

“We’ve heard countless speeches... but today we’re finally getting this done,” Biden told hundreds of invitees, including opposition Republicans, on the White House South Lawn.

