.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Police seize $44.3 million worth of cocaine hidden in shipment of onion rings

  • Font
A stock image of onion rings. (Pixabay)
A stock image of onion rings. (Pixabay)
Crime

Police seize $44.3 million worth of cocaine hidden in shipment of onion rings

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Police in the UK have charged a truck driver after $44.3 million (£33 million) worth of cocaine was found in a shipment of frozen onion rings, the British National Crime Agency (NCA) said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 418 kilograms of drugs were discovered on Thursday evening by border police when they stopped the truck in Coquelles, France, on its way to the UK.

Piotr Pezenowski, 30, of Mazowieckie, Poland, was charged with smuggling class A drugs.

He appeared at Folkeston Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning and was kept in custody ahead of a Canterbury Crown Court appearance on December 13.

“This was a really significant amount of drugs taken out of circulation,” said NCA Branch Commander Mark Howes in a statement.

“The seizure will deprive the organized crime group responsible for them of profit, which would have fueled more offending,” he added.

“Working with our partners such as Border Force, we will continue to fight the Class A drugs threat in our mission to protect the public.”

A Briton and six Nicaraguans were arrested when $215 million (£160 million) worth of cocaine was found in a luxury yacht off the coast of Plymouth, UK, in September, the BBC previously reported.

Read more:

Dubai Police seizes 500 kilograms of cocaine in ‘region’s biggest drug bust’

Portugal seizes cocaine worth $232 mln on board yacht in Atlantic Ocean

Dubai Customs foils cocaine smuggling attempt of 9.6 kg at DXB airport

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel
Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data
Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man
In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship
Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman
Lebanese Shia scholar among those granted citizenship by Saudi Arabia Lebanese Shia scholar among those granted citizenship by Saudi Arabia
Video shows women in Saudi struck by car prompting calls for pedestrian crossing Video shows women in Saudi struck by car prompting calls for pedestrian crossing
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More