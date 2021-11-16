UK police identify Liverpool bombing suspect as Emad al-Swealmeen

The man who died in what police are calling a terrorist attack outside a women’s hospital in Liverpool, UK, has been identified as Emad al-Swealmeen, the BBC reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old named by police was a passenger in a taxi when the device exploded just before 11 a.m. on Remembrance Sunday, which commemorates fallen British soldiers.

Driver David Perry managed to escape the vehicle before it caught fire and spent some time in a hospital before being discharged.

Police arrested four men in the northwestern city of Liverpool under the UK’s Terrorism Act. They were later released from custody without being charged.

The British government has declared that the country is facing a “severe” threat of terrorism.

Al-Swealmeen was a refugee from Syria, according to BBC News correspondent Ed Thomas.

He was reportedly befriended and supported by a married couple named Malcolm and Elizabeth Hitchcott upon arriving in the UK.

Elizabeth Hitchcott said the couple were “just so sad” and were “very shocked” by his death.

“We just loved him, he was a lovely guy,” she told the BBC.

Police believe that al-Swealmeen lived at a house in Sutcliffe Street in the Kensington are of Liverpool.

They have carried out raids at an address there where they recovered “significant items” that suggest how he sourced parts to build a bomb, counter terrorism officer Andrew Meeks told the BBC.

Police say al-Swealmeen entered a taxi from the Rutland Avenue area and asked to be taken to the hospital, which is about ten minutes away, before the bomb exploded.

He is not believed to have been known to British intelligence agency MI5.

Police arrested four men aged 20, 21, 26, and 29 who were released following interviews.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said may be “many weeks” before police are able to piece together exactly what happened in the incident.

Read more:

Liverpool taxi explosion treated as ‘terrorist incident’: Police

UK counter-terrorist police arrest three after deadly car blast

Saudi Arabia executes citizen for terrorist cell links, murder