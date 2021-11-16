.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US President Biden, China’s Xi discuss how to ‘align’ stances on Iran nuclear issue

  • Font
This combination of pictures created on November 15, 2021 shows China's President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden. (AFP)
This combination of pictures created on November 15, 2021 shows China's President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden. (AFP)

US President Biden, China’s Xi discuss how to ‘align’ stances on Iran nuclear issue

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping talked about how they might harmonize their positions ahead of the Nov. 29 resumption of indirect US-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a top US official said on Tuesday.

Officials from Iran and the six nations that struck the pact - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US - will meet in Vienna to see if Tehran and Washington can agree to resume compliance with the deal under which Iran curbed its nuclear program to gain relief from US, EU and UN sanctions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In 2018 then-President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the pact among the major powers known as the P5+1 and Iran and restored harsh US sanctions, prompting Tehran to begin violating its nuclear restrictions about a year later.

“The two presidents had the chance to talk about how we can align our perspectives heading into that (Nov. 29) meeting so that the P5+1 is united in dealing with Iran and trying to pave the way for a return to the (deal),” White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a virtual think tank appearance.

The US-Iranian talks are indirect, with officials from the other nations shuttling between them, because Iran refuses direct contact with US officials.

While China favors reviving the agreement, it has tended to place the onus on the US, rather than Iran, blaming Washington for having abandoned the deal and giving Tehran an economic lifeline by buying Iranian oil despite US sanctions.

Read more:

Biden and Xi meet virtually as US-China chasm widens

Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman

Iran: US should lift sanctions to prove it wants nuclear deal talks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US intends to ‘move forward’ with UAE deal for F-35 jets: Official US intends to ‘move forward’ with UAE deal for F-35 jets: Official
Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate
Top Content
Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man
Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data
In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship
Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman
Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate
Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More