US says preparing new Belarus sanctions over ‘inhumane’ border crisis

Migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border near the Polish border crossing in Kuznica, Nov. 15, 2021. (AFP)
Migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border near the Polish border crossing in Kuznica, Nov. 15, 2021. (AFP)
US foreign policy

AFP

Published: Updated:

The United States said Monday it was preparing new sanctions targeting the regime of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with the European Union, over the “inhumane facilitation” of migrant flows on its border with Poland.

State Department Spokesman Ned Price told reporters the sanctions would “continue to hold the Lukashenko regime accountable for its ongoing attacks on democracy and human rights and international norms.”

