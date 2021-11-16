US shooting near high school injures six students

Six teenagers have been injured in a shooting that took place near their high school in the US, online news media ABC News reported on Tuesday.

The high schoolers were transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

At a news conference, Aurora police chief Vanessa Wilson said that the injuries were non-life threatening but noted that one of the injured teenagers had to undergo surgery.

The students injured, who all attended Aurora Central High School, were aged between 14 and 18, the police said.

The shooting took place north of the high school nearby Nome Park.

The school was put on a brief lockdown but was later change to a secure perimeter following the incident, according to the report.

“The Aurora Public Schools community is heartbroken to learn that six Aurora Central High School students were injured in a shooting north of the school at Nome Park earlier today,” the Aurora Public School District said in a joint statement with Superintendent Rico Munn and Dr. Kyla Armstrong-Romero, APS Board of Education President.

#APDAlert: Officers are on scene of a shooting at Nome Park, Nome/12th.



There are multiple people shot, unknown ages or conditions. Central HS is on lockdown.



Unknown suspect, who is no longer on scene.



Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/SCZBhrm8Iv — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 15, 2021

“We are disgusted by this and other senseless acts of violence against our children who are the future of our community. We ask for your continued support of the Aurora Central community and we ask each of you to be a proactive part of keeping all of our children safe,” the statement concluded.

