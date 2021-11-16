.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US shooting near high school injures six students

  • Font
Police tape is seen at Rosa Parks Plaza near the shooting scene in Dallas, Texas, US, July 8, 2016. (Reuters)
Police tape is seen at Rosa Parks Plaza near the shooting scene in Dallas, Texas, US, July 8, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)
Crime

US shooting near high school injures six students

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Six teenagers have been injured in a shooting that took place near their high school in the US, online news media ABC News reported on Tuesday.

The high schoolers were transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At a news conference, Aurora police chief Vanessa Wilson said that the injuries were non-life threatening but noted that one of the injured teenagers had to undergo surgery.

The students injured, who all attended Aurora Central High School, were aged between 14 and 18, the police said.

The shooting took place north of the high school nearby Nome Park.

The school was put on a brief lockdown but was later change to a secure perimeter following the incident, according to the report.

“The Aurora Public Schools community is heartbroken to learn that six Aurora Central High School students were injured in a shooting north of the school at Nome Park earlier today,” the Aurora Public School District said in a joint statement with Superintendent Rico Munn and Dr. Kyla Armstrong-Romero, APS Board of Education President.

“We are disgusted by this and other senseless acts of violence against our children who are the future of our community. We ask for your continued support of the Aurora Central community and we ask each of you to be a proactive part of keeping all of our children safe,” the statement concluded.

Read more: Five teens hurt in shooting near US school: Police

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as Libyan presidential candidate: Election official Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as Libyan presidential candidate: Election official
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data
Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man
In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship
Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman
Video shows women in Saudi struck by car prompting calls for pedestrian crossing Video shows women in Saudi struck by car prompting calls for pedestrian crossing
US nationals in Ethiopia warned: No Afghan-style evacuation US nationals in Ethiopia warned: No Afghan-style evacuation
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More