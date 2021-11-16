.
Venezuela's Maduro ally Saab pleads not guilty to US money laundering charge

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks by a mural in support of the liberation of Colombian businessman and envoy Alex Saab, who is detained in Cape Verde on charges of laundering money for the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/File Photo
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, has pleaded not guilty to a US charge of conspiring to launder money, according to a court document filed on Monday, in a case that has strained already frayed relations between Washington and Caracas.

US prosecutors accuse Saab, a Colombia-born businessman and dealmaker for Maduro's government, siphoned around $350 million out of Venezuela via the US as part of a bribery scheme linked to Venezuela's state-controlled exchange rate.

But this month prosecutors asked that seven of the eight charges in the initial 2019 indictment be dropped to comply with assurances that officials made when seeking Saab's extradition to Cape Verde, where he was detained last year.

Saab waved his right to have the indictment read at the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, according to the court record. Saab's attorney Neil Schuster could not immediately be reached for comment.

The charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Maduro's allies have characterized Washington's pursuit of Saab as part of an “economic war” on Venezuela being waged by the US government. They say Saab had been granted Venezuelan citizenship and had been named a diplomat to negotiate aid and fuel shipments from Iran.

His extradition had been predicated on promises that he would only be charged on a single count to comply with the Cape Verde laws regarding the maximum term of imprisonment, prosecutors said this month.

Maduro's government last month suspended negotiations with the opposition in response to the extradition.

