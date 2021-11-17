Britney Spears teases Oprah interview in Instagram post thanking fans

Britney Spears teased an upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey in an Instagram post thanking her fans for their support in ending her father’s legal control over her affairs.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The pop singer said her fans “saved [her] life in a way” by campaigning to end the conservatorship that was introduced in 2007 after a highly-publicized mental health breakdown.

“I’m not here to be a victim,” Spears said in an Instagram video. “I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses.

“I’m a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people.”

Spears wrote in a caption that she wanted to share a “hint” of her thoughts before going to “set things square on Oprah.”

A legal battle culminated in the conservatorship being dropped on Friday November 12.

Despite having generated a $60 million fortune over her career, Spears was limited to a weekly allowance of $2,000, according to court documents.

She was also not allowed to drive her own car.

All the while, Spears kept touring and performing to sold-out arenas across the world.

Diehard fans had campaigned online in the ‘Free Britney’ movement to bring awareness to her situation, trawling through her social media posts for supposed cryptic messages signaling her distress.

“The Free Britney movement, you guys rock,” she said in the video. “My voice was muted and threatened for so long… delivering that news to the public for so long, you gave an awareness to all of them.”

Britney’s father Jamie Spears has said through attorneys that he helped his daughter rehabilitate her career and always acted in her best interest.

The “Baby One More Time” singer is engaged to her personal trainer Sam Asghari.

With Reuters

Read more:

What’s next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

Lady Gaga hails Britney Spears as an inspiration after lengthy conservatorship lifted

Iconic Syrian singer Sabah Fakhri dies in Damascus