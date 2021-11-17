Ethiopia’s government detained 1,000 people, mostly Tigrayans, in a week: UN

At least 1,000 people, mostly of Tigrayan origin, have been detained during the past week by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

“Most of those detained are reported to be people of Tigrayan origin, arrested often on suspicion of being affiliated to or supporting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). According to reports, at least 1,000 individuals are believed to have been detained over the past week or so – with some reports putting the figure much higher,” Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ethiopia declared a state of emergency on November 2 as Tigrayan forces and their allies threatened to march on the capital Addis Ababa.

The state of emergency allows the arbitrary detention of anyone the authorities deem to be supporting “terrorist groups.” Thousands of Tigrayans have been detained since the announcement of the state of emergency.

The UN spokesperson added that the detention conditions violated international human rights standards, with detainees not being informed of the reasons for their detention, nor being brought before a court of law or other tribunal to review the reasons for their detention, and not being formally charged.

Read more:

UN says half of drivers detained in Ethiopia released

16 western countries demand Ethiopia, Tigrayans end hostilities, compensate victims

Watch: Women in Ethiopia weep as men forcibly taken to fight against Tigray forces