Belavia stops flying some Middle East nationals to Belarus from Uzbekistan: Belta

People return their tickets to fly abroad at an office of Belarusâ€™ national carrier, Belavia, in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, May 28, 2021. (File photo: AP)
People return their tickets to fly abroad at an office of Belarusâ€™ national carrier, Belavia, in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, May 28, 2021. (File photo: AP)

Belavia stops flying some Middle East nationals to Belarus from Uzbekistan: Belta

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Belarusian state airline Belavia has stopped allowing citizens from Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Syria and Yemen to board flights from Uzbekistan’s Tashkent to Minsk, the Belta news agency cited the carrier as saying on Thursday.

The European Union has accused Belarus of flying in migrants, mainly from the Middle East, and pushing them to illegally cross the border with Poland in a hybrid attack at the bloc. Belarus denies fuelling the crisis.

