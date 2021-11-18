.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Biden: US ‘considering’ diplomatic boycott of China Olympics

  • Font
The Beijing 2022 Olympic bid logo in the mountain town of Chongli. (File Photo: AP)
The Beijing 2022 Olympic bid logo in the mountain town of Chongli. (File Photo: AP)

Biden: US ‘considering’ diplomatic boycott of China Olympics

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the United States was considering a diplomatic boycott of next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing over China’s human rights abuses, a move that would keep American dignitaries, but not athletes, from the games.

Speaking to reporters as he hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office, Biden said backing a boycott of the Olympics in February is “something we’re considering.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US and other nations traditionally send high-level delegations to each Olympics. First lady Jill Biden led the American contingent to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year and second gentleman Doug Emhoff led a delegation to the Paralympic Games.

International advocacy groups and some members of Congress have called for a symbolic US boycott of the games in Beijing over China’s treatment of Uyghurs and its crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong. The participation of American athletes would be unaffected by the boycott.

Read more: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up, to step up monitoring

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE, Israel to jointly design unmanned military, commercial vessels UAE, Israel to jointly design unmanned military, commercial vessels
Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official
Top Content
UAE named world’s safest country to walk at night: Gallup report UAE named world’s safest country to walk at night: Gallup report
Philippines accuses Chinese vessels of firing water cannon at its boats Philippines accuses Chinese vessels of firing water cannon at its boats
Open for tourism: Inside the mega hotels opening in Saudi Arabia Open for tourism: Inside the mega hotels opening in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches ‘logistics license’ to simplify procedure for companies Saudi Arabia launches ‘logistics license’ to simplify procedure for companies
Afghan women football players flown to UK with Kim Kardashian help Afghan women football players flown to UK with Kim Kardashian help
US sanctions senior Iran-backed Houthi militia officer Saleh Mesfer Alshaer US sanctions senior Iran-backed Houthi militia officer Saleh Mesfer Alshaer
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More