G7 nations condemn Belarus over ‘aggressive’ migration policies

Migrants head towards the Polish Kuznica border crossing on the Belarusian-Polish border on November 15, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of wealthy economies condemned Belarus for orchestrating irregular migration across its borders, and called for an immediate halt to what it called an “aggressive and exploitative campaign”.

“These callous acts are putting people’s lives at risk,” said the statement, issued by G7 chair Britain.

“We call on the regime to cease immediately its aggressive and exploitative campaign in order to prevent further deaths and suffering.”

