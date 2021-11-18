G7 nations condemn Belarus over ‘aggressive’ migration policies

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of wealthy economies condemned Belarus for orchestrating irregular migration across its borders, and called for an immediate halt to what it called an “aggressive and exploitative campaign”.

“These callous acts are putting people’s lives at risk,” said the statement, issued by G7 chair Britain.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We call on the regime to cease immediately its aggressive and exploitative campaign in order to prevent further deaths and suffering.”

Read more:

Belavia stops flying some Middle East nationals to Belarus from Uzbekistan: Belta

Belarus moves hundreds of migrants away from Polish border

US says preparing new Belarus sanctions over ‘inhumane’ border crisis