.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UN: ISIS now in all Afghan provinces, Taliban responding with extrajudicial killings

  • Font
Taliban fighters stand on an armoured vehicle before parading along a road to celebrate after the US pulled all its troops out of Afghanistan, in Kandahar on September 1, 2021. (AFP)
Taliban fighters stand on an armoured vehicle before parading along a road to celebrate after the US pulled all its troops out of Afghanistan, in Kandahar on September 1, 2021. (AFP)

UN: ISIS now in all Afghan provinces, Taliban responding with extrajudicial killings

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UN envoy to Afghanistan said on Wednesday that ISIS now seems to be present “in all provinces” of the country.

UN Special Representative Deborah Lyons told the Security Council that the Taliban is responding with “extrajudicial detentions and killings” of any suspected members of ISIS-K, the terrorist group affiliate in Afghanistan.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on August 15, ISIS has ramped up its attacks in the country, targeting Taliban members and Afghan citizens with several bombings.

The Taliban has tried to downplay the threat of ISIS, claiming it wasn’t a major danger. The group also refused to cooperate with the US to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan.

The US believes that terrorist groups can easily reconstitute in Afghanistan under Taliban rules and is concerned the country will become a terrorism haven and a launching pad for international attacks.

The US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley said in September there is a “real possibility” that al-Qaeda or ISIS could reconstitute in Afghanistan under Taliban rule within the next six to 36 months.

Read more:

ISIS in Afghanistan ‘under control’: Taliban

ISIS violence dents Taliban claims of safer Afghanistan

US says worried about increase in attacks by ISIS-K in Afghanistan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official
Guinness World Record Day 2021: Mid East athlete sets new somersault record Guinness World Record Day 2021: Mid East athlete sets new somersault record
Top Content
Long-term study shows coffee, tea could be linked to lower risk of stroke, dementia Long-term study shows coffee, tea could be linked to lower risk of stroke, dementia
Expo 2020 Dubai: Israel interfaith delegation to UAE attends tolerance event Expo 2020 Dubai: Israel interfaith delegation to UAE attends tolerance event
Saudi Arabia arrests nine in possession of 391 kgs of hashish Saudi Arabia arrests nine in possession of 391 kgs of hashish
Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official
Senior US, GCC officials meet in Riyadh to discuss Iran’s ‘dangerous policies’ Senior US, GCC officials meet in Riyadh to discuss Iran’s ‘dangerous policies’
UK F-35 fighter jet crashes in Mediterranean Sea, pilot ejects safely UK F-35 fighter jet crashes in Mediterranean Sea, pilot ejects safely
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More