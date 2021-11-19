.
Britain proscribes Palestinian militants Hamas: Interior minister Patel

Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain May 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Britain’s interior minister Priti Patel on Friday said she had proscribed Palestinian militant group Hamas, in a move that brings the country’s stance on Gaza’s rulers in line with the US and the European Union.

“Hamas has significant terrorist capability, including access to extensive and sophisticated weaponry, as well as terrorist training facilities,” Patel said in a statement.

“That is why today I have acted to proscribe Hamas in its entirety.”

