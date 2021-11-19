.
France still short of 150 post-Brexit fishing licenses: Maritime minister

  • Font
A French worker fillets salmon in a fish processing plant in the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, January 11, 2021. Fish importers say Brexit has shattered just in time supply chain that used to put UK-landed fish on European tables in just over a day. Picture taken January 11, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Paris 

France is still short of about 150 post-Brexit fishing licenses, Maritime Minister Annick Girardin said on Friday, holding out the prospect of financial compensation for affected fishermen as talks on the matter continue.

Tension over the licenses prompted both nations to dispatch maritime vessels off the shores of Jersey this year, with France briefly seizing in October a British fishing boat that had been in its waters.

“We will continue to fight every day to get what should be ours and so that those 150 licenses arrive,” Girardin told France Inter radio.

The dispute centers on the issuance of license to fish in territorial waters six to 12 nautical miles off Britain’s shores, as well as in the seas off Jersey, a crown dependency in the English Channel.

The neighbors have been at loggerheads over the number of licenses London allocated to French fishing boats after Britain left the European Union. France says many are missing, while London says it is respecting the deal.

