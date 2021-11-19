.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Two migrants die trying to reach Canary Islands

  • Font
Moroccan migrants help an African fellow facing difficulties in the water at the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on May 19, 2021 in Fnideq. Spain stepped up diplomatic pressure on Rabat as its prime minister flew into Ceuta, vowing to restore order in the North African enclave after a record 8,000 migrants reached its beaches from Morocco.
Moroccan migrants help an African fellow facing difficulties in the water at the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on May 19, 2021 in Fnideq. Spain stepped up diplomatic pressure on Rabat as its prime minister flew into Ceuta, vowing to restore order in the North African enclave after a record 8,000 migrants reached its beaches from Morocco.

Two migrants die trying to reach Canary Islands

AFP, Arguineguin, Spain

Published: Updated:

Two migrants died trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands on a boat transporting more than 30 people, AFP confirmed Thursday, the latest deadly incident involving the treacherous crossing.

The drifting vessel was towed to the port of Arguineguin on the island of Gran Canaria, where AFP journalists saw rescuers removing two bodies from the boat.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Previously, the Canaries’ 112 emergency service had tweeted that two migrants had to be treated at sea as they were “in a much more serious state than the rest of the group”, with one suffering from hypothermia and dehydration, and the other from an injury to the hand.

It was not clear where the boat had set off from, but Spain is one of the major gateways for migrants departing from North Africa seeking a better life in Europe.

The number of people attempting the sea crossing to the Canaries, an archipelago in the Atlantic off the coast of northwest Africa, has increased dramatically since late 2019 after checks on Mediterranean routes were tightened.

Spain’s interior ministry says that 16,827 migrants have arrived there by sea between January and October 2021 -- an increase of 44 percent from the same period in 2020.

But the route to the Canaries is particularly dangerous -- since the beginning of the year, some 900 people have died attempting it, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Read more:

Cyprus sends 88 Syrian migrants intercepted at sea back to Lebanon

Nearly 400 migrants picked up off Tunisia coast by two rescue ships

Dozens of migrants cross border from Morocco into Spain’s Melilla enclave

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE, Israel to jointly design unmanned military, commercial vessels UAE, Israel to jointly design unmanned military, commercial vessels
Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official
Top Content
UAE named world’s safest country to walk at night: Gallup report UAE named world’s safest country to walk at night: Gallup report
Philippines accuses Chinese vessels of firing water cannon at its boats Philippines accuses Chinese vessels of firing water cannon at its boats
Open for tourism: Inside the mega hotels opening in Saudi Arabia Open for tourism: Inside the mega hotels opening in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches ‘logistics license’ to simplify procedure for companies Saudi Arabia launches ‘logistics license’ to simplify procedure for companies
Afghan women football players flown to UK with Kim Kardashian help Afghan women football players flown to UK with Kim Kardashian help
US sanctions 6 Iran nationals, one entity for interfering in 2020 elections US sanctions 6 Iran nationals, one entity for interfering in 2020 elections
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More