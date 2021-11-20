.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

ICC prosecutor suspends probe into Philippines drugs war

  • Font
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the annual state of the nation address at the House of Representatives in Manila on July 26, 2021. (AFP)
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the annual state of the nation address at the House of Representatives in Manila on July 26, 2021. (AFP)

ICC prosecutor suspends probe into Philippines drugs war

Reuters

Published: Updated:

International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan has temporarily suspended a probe into suspected rights abuses during Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s crackdown on drugs, documents released on Friday showed.

Judges at the ICC in September approved a probe into the campaign in which thousands of suspected drug peddlers have died.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Activists say many have been executed by law enforcement agencies with the tacit backing of the president.

Philippine authorities say the killings have been in self-defense and that the ICC has no right to meddle.

According to the court documents, Khan wrote that Manila had filed a deferral request on Nov. 10. Governments can ask the ICC to defer a case if they are implementing their own investigations and prosecutions for the same acts.

“The prosecution has temporarily suspended its investigative activities while it assesses the scope and effect of the deferral request,” Khan wrote, adding that it would seek additional information from the Philippines.

The Duterte government has repeatedly said it will not cooperate with the ICC. Duterte pulled the Philippines out of the ICC in 2018, but the court has jurisdiction to investigate crimes committed while Manila was a member and up until 2019.

In its nearly two-decade existence, the ICC has convicted five men for war crimes and crimes against humanity, all African militia leaders from Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali and Uganda.

Read more: Duterte’s daughter joins Marcos as running mate in Philippines presidential election

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department
Top US defense official to make ‘very clear’ Washington’s commitment to Middle East Top US defense official to make ‘very clear’ Washington’s commitment to Middle East
Top Content
Officials inaugurate first ever international flight to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Officials inaugurate first ever international flight to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla
S.Korea scrambles fighter jets as Russia, China warplanes enter air defense zone S.Korea scrambles fighter jets as Russia, China warplanes enter air defense zone
Biden to transfer power to VP Harris while under anesthesia for colonoscopy Biden to transfer power to VP Harris while under anesthesia for colonoscopy
Greece car chase kills seven, injures eight migrants: Police Greece car chase kills seven, injures eight migrants: Police
Top US defense official to make ‘very clear’ Washington’s commitment to Middle East Top US defense official to make ‘very clear’ Washington’s commitment to Middle East
UK moves to ban Palestinian militant group Hamas UK moves to ban Palestinian militant group Hamas
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More