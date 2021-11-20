.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

White House calls on Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine

  • Font
A member of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service stands guard at the Goptovka crossing point on the border between Russia and Ukraine in Kharkiv Region, Ukraine. (File Photo: Reuters)
A member of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service stands guard at the Goptovka crossing point on the border between Russia and Ukraine in Kharkiv Region, Ukraine. (File Photo: Reuters)

White House calls on Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The White House on Friday called on Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine, saying it has raised its concerns about Moscow’s military buildup directly.

“We also continue to have serious concerns about Russian military activities and harsh rhetoric towards Ukraine and call on Moscow to de-escalate tensions,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

President Vladimir Putin has issued his own warnings.

On Thursday, he said the West was taking Russia’s directives not to cross its “red lines” too lightly.

On Friday, the Kremlin said those remarks were a response to provocative actions by NATO including the arming of Ukraine.

Ukraine objects to increasing Russian military activity near the 1208-mile (1944 km) border it shares with Russia.

Despite a growing list of disputes, the Kremlin has maintained high-level contacts with Washington and spoken repeatedly of a possible summit between Putin and US President Joe Biden to follow up their initial meeting in Geneva in June, which Putin said had opened up room for an improvement in ties.

Read more: NATO chief: Alliance watching Russian troops near Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top US defense official to make ‘very clear’ Washington’s commitment to Middle East Top US defense official to make ‘very clear’ Washington’s commitment to Middle East
Officials inaugurate first ever international flight to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Officials inaugurate first ever international flight to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla
Top Content
Officials inaugurate first ever international flight to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Officials inaugurate first ever international flight to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla
Biden to transfer power to VP Harris while under anesthesia for colonoscopy Biden to transfer power to VP Harris while under anesthesia for colonoscopy
Top US defense official to make ‘very clear’ Washington’s commitment to Middle East Top US defense official to make ‘very clear’ Washington’s commitment to Middle East
S.Korea scrambles fighter jets as Russia, China warplanes enter air defense zone S.Korea scrambles fighter jets as Russia, China warplanes enter air defense zone
UK moves to ban Palestinian militant group Hamas UK moves to ban Palestinian militant group Hamas
Greece car chase kills seven, injures eight migrants: Police Greece car chase kills seven, injures eight migrants: Police
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More