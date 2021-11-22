.
ASEAN-China summit held without Myanmar

A bird flies near the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building, ahead of the ASEAN leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. (Reuters)
A bird flies near the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building, ahead of the ASEAN leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

A summit between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was held without a representative from Myanmar, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said on Monday.

As of Sunday, ASEAN countries excluding Myanmar had agreed with China that Mynamar's envoy to Beijing would attend, Saifuddin said. Myanmar authorities had no immediate comment on the no-show and a spokesman could not immediately be reached.

