.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Belarus plans to send more migrants to enter EU, Lukashenko can’t be trusted: Poland

  • Font
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a press conference with Russian President following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on September 9, 2021. (AFP)
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a press conference with Russian President following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on September 9, 2021. (AFP)

Belarus plans to send more migrants to enter EU, Lukashenko can’t be trusted: Poland

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is planning to send more migrants to the EU’s borders, Poland’s deputy foreign minister told the Sunday Telegraph on Saturday.

The deputy FM, Paweł Jabłonski, said the migrant crisis was not over despite the Belarusian authorities clearing camps and allowing repatriation flights to Iraq.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“[Lukashenko] can’t be trusted. Absolutely not, falling for promises or declarations would be a big mistake,” Jabłonski said.

“He’s been promising a lot. Lukashenko can’t be trusted. He’s engineered this crisis, orchestrated it from the very beginning.”

Lukashenko has said last week that Belarus did not want the migrant crisis at the border with Poland to escalate into “conflict”, adding that his government was trying to “convince” people to leave but no one wanted to go back.

The EU accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of migrants from the Middle East and pushing them into neighboring Poland in attempt to strongarm Europe into dropping its sanctions.

Poland’s Border Guard says it has registered more than 34,000 attempts at illegally crossing into the country in 2021, including over 17,000 in October and over 6,000 in November.

Read more:

Poland says Belarus keeps bringing migrants to its border

Belarus does not want migrant ‘conflict’: Lukashenko

Iraqi flight returning migrants takes off from Belarus capital Minsk

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department
Top US defense official to make ‘very clear’ Washington’s commitment to Middle East Top US defense official to make ‘very clear’ Washington’s commitment to Middle East
Top Content
Iran’s second-largest airline Mahan Air says hit by cyber attack Iran’s second-largest airline Mahan Air says hit by cyber attack
Sudan’s Hamdok, Burhan sign political deal to restore transition Sudan’s Hamdok, Burhan sign political deal to restore transition
US defense secretary reaffirms commitment to withdraw US combat troops from Iraq US defense secretary reaffirms commitment to withdraw US combat troops from Iraq
Saudi air defenses destroy drone launched toward Najran airport Saudi air defenses destroy drone launched toward Najran airport
New protests in Iran over water shortage New protests in Iran over water shortage
UK Health Minister Javid says no ‘plan B’ needed yet, confirms racial bias probe UK Health Minister Javid says no ‘plan B’ needed yet, confirms racial bias probe
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More