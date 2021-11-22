.
One dead, over 20 injured after SUV slams into Wisconsin Christmas parade

Police and emergency personnel work on a crime scene on November 21, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (AFP)
Police and emergency personnel work on a crime scene on November 21, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. (AFP)

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

At least one person was killed and more than 20 were injured when an SUV drove into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, local CBS58 TV reported on Sunday.

Video footage on social media showed a red SUV smashing through barriers and speeding into the road where the parade was taking place.

The city’s police chief Dan Thompson said a “suspect vehicle” was recovered, adding that some of the people injured were taken to hospitals by ambulances, some by the police, and others were taken by their families.

Thomspon added that the investigation into the incident was underway and that they identified a person of interest in the case.

CBS58 TV reported that people within a half mile radius of downtown Waukesha were ordered to “shelter in place”.

