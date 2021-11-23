.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

At least 45 people killed in bus crash in Bulgaria

  • Font
A member of the media stands near a police car, close to the site where at least 45 people were killed when a bus with North Macedonian plates caught fire on a highway, near the village of Bosnek, in Bulgaria, November 23, 2021. (Reuters)
A member of the media stands near a police car, close to the site where at least 45 people were killed when a bus with North Macedonian plates caught fire on a highway, near the village of Bosnek, in Bulgaria, November 23, 2021. (Reuters)

At least 45 people killed in bus crash in Bulgaria

Reuters

Published: Updated:

At least 45 people were killed when a bus with North Macedonian plates caught fire on a highway in western Bulgaria on Tuesday, officials said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There were children among the victims, and seven people with burns were rushed to hospital in the capital Sofia, the head of the fire safety department at the interior ministry, Nikolai Nikolov, told private BTV television.

“At least 45 people were killed after a bus caught fire and crashed, or crashed and then caught fire,” Nikolov said.

The accident happened around 2:00 a.m (0000 GMT), he said. The site of the accident is cut off.

Most of the victims were from North Macedonia, an official from the North Macedonia embassy in Sofia told BTV.

Read more:

Bus crash kills 20 in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

Algeria bus crash leaves 13 people dead, eight injured

Police: Air ambulance crashes in the UAE, killing four

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Depart Ethiopia now before things change,’ US officials warn American citizens ‘Depart Ethiopia now before things change,’ US officials warn American citizens
From Dubai to the world: UAE street artist gets global acclaim for large-scale murals From Dubai to the world: UAE street artist gets global acclaim for large-scale murals
Top Content
Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence
Exclusive: Videos show Houthi militia using Sanaa airport as a military base Exclusive: Videos show Houthi militia using Sanaa airport as a military base
China’s hypersonic weapon test showed unprecedented capability: FT China’s hypersonic weapon test showed unprecedented capability: FT
Queen Elizabeth attends great-grandsons’ christenings following health fears Queen Elizabeth attends great-grandsons’ christenings following health fears
‘Depart Ethiopia now before things change,’ US officials warn American citizens ‘Depart Ethiopia now before things change,’ US officials warn American citizens
At least five dead, over 40 injured after SUV slams into Wisconsin Christmas parade At least five dead, over 40 injured after SUV slams into Wisconsin Christmas parade
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More