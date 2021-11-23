.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

More than 100 migrants mainly from Mideast flown out of Belarus

  • Font
Migrants stay in the transport and logistics center Bruzgi on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus November 22, 2021. (Andrei Pokumeiko/BelTA/Handout via Reuters)
Migrants stay in the transport and logistics center Bruzgi on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus November 22, 2021. (Andrei Pokumeiko/BelTA/Handout via Reuters)

More than 100 migrants mainly from Mideast flown out of Belarus

AFP

Published: Updated:

Authorities in Belarus said Tuesday that a group of 118 migrants who had hoped to reach the European Union via Poland were flown out of the country.

It was the latest sign of de-escalation in a crisis that saw several thousand migrants – mainly from the Middle East – stuck on the border between Poland and Belarus.

“Yesterday, 118 people left from Minsk national airport,” Alexei Begun, the head of the migration department at Belarus’s interior ministry, told state news agency Belta.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said another group of migrants was due to fly out of Belarus on Tuesday.

He did not say where they were headed, but said the embassies of several countries – including Syria and Iraq – were organizing repatriation flights for their citizens who “have found themselves in a difficult situation.”

Western leaders have accused Belarus’s strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko of causing the crisis by luring migrants to his country to send across the border into the EU in retaliation for sanctions.

The migrants set up a camp on the frontier after Polish forces deployed to prevent crossings, and Belarusian authorities eventually moved them to a logistics center near the Bruzgi border checkpoint.

A first group of 431 people was flown back to Iraq from Belarus on a repatriation flight last week.

Begun said authorities were “assisting” migrants who wish to go home with their paperwork.

He said Minsk was working with the Geneva-based International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on getting migrants out of the border zone.

Representatives of the organizations were on a visit to the country, he said, meeting with state authorities to “work on joint steps to resolve the migrant crisis.”

Representatives of the European Commission were also visiting the logistics center, Belta reported.

On Monday, Lukashenko said more repatriation flights were being prepared.

“They want to go back to Iraq, Syria – you see, we organized a flight,” he said, according to Belta.

“We are preparing another flight for the end of the month, if we gather these people,” he said.

Aid groups say at least 11 migrants have died since a surge in attempts to cross the border began this summer.

Read more:

Belarus waiting for answer from EU on taking 2,000 migrants: President

Belarus plans to send more migrants to enter EU, Lukashenko can’t be trusted: Poland

Belavia stops flying some Middle East nationals to Belarus from Uzbekistan: Belta

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai retailers gearing for a bumper weekend ahead of shopping festival, Black Friday Dubai retailers gearing for a bumper weekend ahead of shopping festival, Black Friday
US oil export ban will raise prices worldwide: Expert US oil export ban will raise prices worldwide: Expert
Top Content
Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence
Exclusive: Videos show Houthi militia using Sanaa airport as a military base Exclusive: Videos show Houthi militia using Sanaa airport as a military base
‘Depart Ethiopia now before things change,’ US officials warn American citizens ‘Depart Ethiopia now before things change,’ US officials warn American citizens
China’s hypersonic weapon test showed unprecedented capability: FT China’s hypersonic weapon test showed unprecedented capability: FT
Queen Elizabeth attends great-grandsons’ christenings following health fears Queen Elizabeth attends great-grandsons’ christenings following health fears
Kenya police launch probe into murder of BBC staff member Kenya police launch probe into murder of BBC staff member
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More