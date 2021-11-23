.
US envoy Feltman sounds the alarm over Ethiopia, says no military solution to war

US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, May 5, 2021. (AP)
US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, May 5, 2021. (AP)

US envoy Feltman sounds the alarm over Ethiopia, says no military solution to war

Feltman echoed earlier calls from the State Department urging American citizens to leave Ethiopia “now.”

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said Tuesday that there was “massive” progress trying to get fighting sides in Ethiopia to a negotiating process, but he warned that there was no military solution.

“What concerns us is this fragile progress risks being outpaced by the alarming developments on the ground that threaten Ethiopia’s overall stability and unity,” Feltman told reporters in a phone call.

Feltman returned to Washington from Ethiopia on Monday.

“Unfortunately, each side is trying to achieve its goal by military force. And each side seems to believe this and it's on the cusp of winning. After more than a year of fighting and hundreds of thousands of casualties... it should be clear that there is no military solution,” he said.

Feltman echoed earlier calls from the State Department urging American citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible.

