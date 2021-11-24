Ethiopia says Abiy at battlefront to take charge, handing duties to deputy

Ethiopia’s government said Wednesday that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone to the battlefront to take charge in the country’s yearlong war and left the daily work of running the country to his deputy.

Government spokesman Legesse Tulu told reporters that the prime minister arrived at the front on Tuesday, but he didn’t give details on the location.

Advertisement

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen is handling day-to-day government activities, Legesse said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The war in Africa’s second most populous nation has killed an estimated tens-of-thousands-of-people, and countries including France, Germany and Turkey have told their citizens to leave immediately as rival fighters from Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region advance on the capital, Addis Ababa.

A US envoy on Tuesday told reporters he fears that “nascent” progress in mediation efforts with the warring sides could be outpaced by the “alarming” military developments.

Read more:

Ethiopia’s Abiy vows to head to war front amid Tigray advance

US forms task force to help diplomats, citizens evacuate Ethiopia after warning

Military operations in Ethiopia’s Tigray have ‘clear, limited’ objectives: PM