.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ethiopia says Abiy at battlefront to take charge, handing duties to deputy

  • Font
People gather under a placard showing PM Abiy Ahmed at a rally organized by local authorities to show support for the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), at Meskel square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP)
People gather under a placard showing PM Abiy Ahmed at a rally organized by local authorities to show support for the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), at Meskel square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP)

Ethiopia says Abiy at battlefront to take charge, handing duties to deputy

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Ethiopia’s government said Wednesday that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone to the battlefront to take charge in the country’s yearlong war and left the daily work of running the country to his deputy.

Government spokesman Legesse Tulu told reporters that the prime minister arrived at the front on Tuesday, but he didn’t give details on the location.

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen is handling day-to-day government activities, Legesse said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The war in Africa’s second most populous nation has killed an estimated tens-of-thousands-of-people, and countries including France, Germany and Turkey have told their citizens to leave immediately as rival fighters from Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region advance on the capital, Addis Ababa.

Explainer: What happened for Ethiopia to be on the verge of civil war? Features Explainer: What happened for Ethiopia to be on the verge of civil war?

A US envoy on Tuesday told reporters he fears that “nascent” progress in mediation efforts with the warring sides could be outpaced by the “alarming” military developments.

Read more:

Ethiopia’s Abiy vows to head to war front amid Tigray advance

US forms task force to help diplomats, citizens evacuate Ethiopia after warning

Military operations in Ethiopia’s Tigray have ‘clear, limited’ objectives: PM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks
Top Content
New plant-based drug effective at blocking all COVID-19 variants, even Delta New plant-based drug effective at blocking all COVID-19 variants, even Delta
Israel flags Iranian UAV bases, offers counter-measures to Arab allies Israel flags Iranian UAV bases, offers counter-measures to Arab allies
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Iran executes teen offender despite pleas from rights groups Iran executes teen offender despite pleas from rights groups
Australia designates Hezbollah a ‘terrorist organization’ Australia designates Hezbollah a ‘terrorist organization’
Two civilians killed, six soldiers injured in Israeli rocket attack on central Syria Two civilians killed, six soldiers injured in Israeli rocket attack on central Syria
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More