Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash

Dozens of people took to the streets in Turkey, calling on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government to resign, after the lira crashed by 15 percent against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Protestors chanted: “AKP to the grave, people to power.” AKP is the Justice and Development Party, Erdogan’s ruling party.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Videos on social media showed police forces intervening and blocking the path of protesters gathered in Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

Döviz kurundaki sert yükselişin ardından Ankara'da yurttaşlar sokağa çıktı: AKP istifa!https://t.co/FoWBk3hXSv pic.twitter.com/471lcgbac9 — BirGün Gazetesi (@BirGun_Gazetesi) November 23, 2021

Police barricades were reportedly placed on Taksim Square in Istanbul, according to social media users.

“AKP, this is our country, go away,” protesters chant in Istanbul against high inflation rate. pic.twitter.com/bkfuSgmimu — AVA TODAY (@ava_today) November 23, 2021

Turkey’s lira crashed 15 percent against the US dollar on Tuesday. The Turkish currency has shed a staggering 45 percent of its value this year, becoming the worst performing currency in the world in 2021.

Read more:

Turkish lira in historic 15 percent crash after Erdogan stokes fire sale

Turkish opposition parties join ranks to push out Erdogan: Report

Turkish opposition deepens cooperation, heaping pressure on President Erdogan