Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash

Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Dozens of people took to the streets in Turkey, calling on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government to resign, after the lira crashed by 15 percent against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Protestors chanted: “AKP to the grave, people to power.” AKP is the Justice and Development Party, Erdogan’s ruling party.

Videos on social media showed police forces intervening and blocking the path of protesters gathered in Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

Police barricades were reportedly placed on Taksim Square in Istanbul, according to social media users.

Turkey’s lira crashed 15 percent against the US dollar on Tuesday. The Turkish currency has shed a staggering 45 percent of its value this year, becoming the worst performing currency in the world in 2021.

