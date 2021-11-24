.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russian satirist faces up to eight years jail for YouTube sketch that mocks officials

  • Font
Russian police officers wearing protective face masks speak in a street amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Moscow. (File photo: Reuters)
Russian police officers wearing protective face masks speak in a street amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Moscow. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian satirist faces up to eight years jail for YouTube sketch that mocks officials

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A Russian satirical filmmaker was charged with hooliganism on Wednesday and could be jailed for up to eight years over a YouTube sketch in which a fictional local official accidentally blows up a bus stop, his lawyer told Reuters.

More than 1.78 million people have watched the Sept. 20 video “Vitaly Nalivkin prevented a terrorist act,” in which the blundering official tries to destroy a suspicious bag at the bus stop by firing at it with a shoulder-launched grenade. The bag turns out to be filled with carrots.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Andrei Klochkov, who directed the sketch, was charged by police and could face 5-8 years in prison if convicted, his lawyer Alexei Kletskin said. Another team member, producer Semyon Vavilov, was named as a suspect.

The charge came two weeks after the local interior ministry in the Ussuriysk region of Russia’s far east announced it had opened a criminal case over allegations that the bus stop had been damaged.

Kletskin said the grounds for the case were “completely ridiculous.” He said the actors, from a group of satirists known as “Barakuda,” had used legally purchased firecrackers, not explosives, and a local government inspector had certified there was no actual damage.

In a statement on Instagram, the ensemble said a month and a half had elapsed after the filming before “riot police rushed in, put us face down on the floor and confiscated all the equipment.”

They appealed to the public for donations to cover their legal costs, saying: “You know we are not criminals!”

Actress Larisa Krivonosova, who parodies an interior ministry spokeswoman in the sketch, was jailed for three months in October for violating restrictions on her movements imposed in connection with previous public order offences.

Read more:

Russia fines Google 6 mln roubles for failing to delete content deemed ‘illegal’

Russia opens case against WhatsApp for violating personal data law

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks
Top Content
New plant-based drug effective at blocking all COVID-19 variants, even Delta New plant-based drug effective at blocking all COVID-19 variants, even Delta
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Israel flags Iranian UAV bases, offers counter-measures to Arab allies Israel flags Iranian UAV bases, offers counter-measures to Arab allies
Taliban sign $450m deal with Australian group for cannabis center: Taliban spokesman Taliban sign $450m deal with Australian group for cannabis center: Taliban spokesman
Iran executes teen offender despite pleas from rights groups Iran executes teen offender despite pleas from rights groups
Australia designates Hezbollah a ‘terrorist organization’ Australia designates Hezbollah a ‘terrorist organization’
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More