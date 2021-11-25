.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia’s Putin fires prison chief after torture scandal

  • Font
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the launching ceremony of the Gazprom’s Amur Gas Processing Plant, via a video conference, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on June 9, 2021. (Sergei Ilyin/Sputnik/AFP)
A file photo shows Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP)

Russia’s Putin fires prison chief after torture scandal

Reuters

Published: Updated:

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday fired the head of Russia’s prison service, weeks after the emergence of leaked videos that appeared to show prisoners being tortured and sexually assaulted.

Alexander Kalashnikov was dismissed with immediate effect, according to a terse decree published on the Kremlin’s website. Arkady Gostev, a deputy interior minister, was appointed as his replacement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Kremlin did not give a reason for Kalashnikov’s removal as head of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN). But the move comes after FSIN last month fired five senior prison officials and opened a slew of criminal investigations into incidents at a jail in the Saratov region.

The authorities acted after a prisoner rights group, Gulagu.net, began publishing what it said was graphic video evidence of orchestrated sadism at the prison, located around 700 km (450 miles) southeast of Moscow.

The jailing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, which drew condemnation from Western governments, has also prompted increased scrutiny of conditions in the prison system.

Six former inmates and a former prisons inspector told Reuters earlier this year of regular beatings and sexual assaults at the penal colony east of Moscow where Navalny began a two-and-a-half year sentence in March.

The Kremlin declines to answer questions on Navalny’s treatment in prison, saying that is a matter for FSIN.

Read more:

G7 criticizes China’s rights abuses, Russia’s aggression, Iran’s foreign prisoners

Hunger-striking Navalny moved to Russian prison hospital amid outcry over his health

American imprisoned in Russia urges President Biden to arrange exchange

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks
Top Content
National Day holidays for UAE public, private sector workers announced National Day holidays for UAE public, private sector workers announced
Taliban spokesman claims signed $450 mln deal with Australian group, company denies Taliban spokesman claims signed $450 mln deal with Australian group, company denies
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Libya election head rules out Saif al-Islam Gaddafi as presidential candidate Libya election head rules out Saif al-Islam Gaddafi as presidential candidate
Police respond to emergency incident involving skydiver in Dubai Police respond to emergency incident involving skydiver in Dubai
Top US military general for Middle East warns Iran Top US military general for Middle East warns Iran
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More