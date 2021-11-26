.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ice wall at Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant may have partially melted: NHK

  • Font
An aerial view shows the storage tanks for treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan (Reuters)

Ice wall at Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant may have partially melted: NHK

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

An ice wall intended to halt the flow of groundwater at Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi Power plant operated by Tokyo Electric (TEPCO) may have partially melted, broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

TEPCO plans to reinforce the wall as early as at the start of December and is considering further countermeasures, NHK said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ice wall was built to prevent the contamination of groundwater at the wrecked nuclear power plant, part of a costly and troubled effort to secure the site following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

TEPCO did not immediately confirm details of the report.

Read more:

UN team of experts to review plans for release of Fukushima water

Woman survives stabbing at Japan’s Fukushima station

Japan PM Kishida says release of treated Fukushima wastewater can’t be delayed

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks
Top Content
Saudi Arabia allows direct entry from Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, India from Dec. 1 Saudi Arabia allows direct entry from Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, India from Dec. 1
As the UAE’s COVID-19 cases plummet, vaccination centers fall silent As the UAE’s COVID-19 cases plummet, vaccination centers fall silent
Aspirin can increase risk of heart failure by more than 25 percent: Study  Aspirin can increase risk of heart failure by more than 25 percent: Study 
Arab Coalition conducts eight operations against Iran-backed Houthis in Marib Arab Coalition conducts eight operations against Iran-backed Houthis in Marib
Taliban spokesperson wrongly names Australian firm as cannabis partner Taliban spokesperson wrongly names Australian firm as cannabis partner
Lebanon judges resign in protest against political interference Lebanon judges resign in protest against political interference
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More