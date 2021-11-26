.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Indian farmers reinforce protest sites to mark year of demonstrations

  • Font
Farmers block railway tracks as part of protests against farm laws during nationwide protests, in Sonipat, northern state of Haryana, India, September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavi
Farmers block railway tracks as part of protests against farm laws during nationwide protests, in Sonipat, northern state of Haryana, India, September 27, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Indian farmers reinforce protest sites to mark year of demonstrations

Reuters, New Delhi

Published: Updated:

Tens of thousands of Indian farmers marched overnight to reinforce protesting colleagues camping on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi to mark a year of sustained demonstrations against three farm laws introduced last year.

Seeking to end the longest-running farmers’ protest that galvanized growers across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week bowed to the protesters’ demand to repeal the controversial laws introduced in September 2020.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Modi, striking a conciliatory note, promised his government would repeal the laws in the new session of parliament, starting next week.

Farmers celebrated the retreat but said the protest would only be called off when parliament repealed the laws and the government promised legislation that would ensure state-set Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all produce, not just rice and wheat.

“Farmers from across the country have reached the campsites to celebrate one year of our historic protest,” said Rakesh Tikait, a prominent leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union, one of the largest farmers’ unions.

“We thank the government for its decision to repeal the laws, but our protest will continue until there’s a decision on MSPs for all crops. We also demand a committee that should look into our other demands like taking back legal cases against the farmers.”

Currently, the government mainly buys rice and wheat at MSPs, but the safety net benefits barely cover 6 percent of India’s millions of farmers.

Tikait said nearly 700 farmers lost their lives during the protest and the government must announce compensations for their families.

Tens of thousands of protesters, including many elderly growers and women farmers, have been sitting in encampments for the last one year, braving a scorching summer, frigid winter and severe second wave of coronavirus infections.

Over the months, the main protest sites have come to resemble semi-permanent settlements, replete with community kitchens, barbershops and a reasonably well equipped hospital with an onsite doctor.

Read more:

Indian farmers hold mass rally, make additional demands to keep pressure on Modi

Explainer: Why did PM Modi repeal India farm laws after a year?

India’s Modi to repeal controversial farm laws

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks
Top Content
Saudi Arabia allows direct entry from Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, India from Dec. 1 Saudi Arabia allows direct entry from Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, India from Dec. 1
As the UAE’s COVID-19 cases plummet, vaccination centers fall silent As the UAE’s COVID-19 cases plummet, vaccination centers fall silent
Aspirin can increase risk of heart failure by more than 25 percent: Study  Aspirin can increase risk of heart failure by more than 25 percent: Study 
Arab Coalition conducts eight operations against Iran-backed Houthis in Marib Arab Coalition conducts eight operations against Iran-backed Houthis in Marib
Taliban spokesperson wrongly names Australian firm as cannabis partner Taliban spokesperson wrongly names Australian firm as cannabis partner
Lebanon orders travel agents to stop advertising Belarus in bid to stem migrants flow Lebanon orders travel agents to stop advertising Belarus in bid to stem migrants flow
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More