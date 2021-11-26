.
Lukashenko tells migrants at EU border with Belarus he won’t force them to go home

Migrants gather at a transport and logistics centre near the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Migrants gather at a transport and logistics centre near the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus November 23, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants stranded at the border with Poland on Friday that his country would help them return home if they wanted but would not force them to do so.

“For those who want to go home, we will help you do this,” Lukashenko said. “But we will not force you. This is your right.”

The European Union has accused Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the bloc in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed over Lukashenko’s crushing of protests against his disputed re-election last year. Belarus denies this.

