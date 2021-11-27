At least one injured in shooting at biggest mall in Tacoma, Washington

Authorities said at least one person was injured when shots were fired Friday evening near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s office said the shooting at the Tacoma Mall was reported at 7:08 p.m. The Tacoma Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Hundreds of shoppers sheltered in place or hid inside stores, which immediately went into lockdown. No suspects were in custody.

More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood, Puyallup and the Washington State Patrol were on the scene.

“We’re sending people inside to do a coordinated search,” said Sheriff's Sgt. Darren Moss.

Fredrick Hoskins was shopping with his daughter inside the mall when he heard gunfire.

“There was a boom, boom, boom … boom, boom, boom. Maybe like six shots,” Hoskins, who previously served in the military, told The News Tribune. “It sounded like a revolver, and it sounded like one shooter.”

The Tacoma Mall is the city’s largest shopping mall, with more than 100 stores.

Read more: US shooting near high school injures six students