.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

One dead as powerful storm batters UK

  • Font
Large waves crash over the seawall as Storm Alex arrives in Brixham, Devon, Britain, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
File photo of large waves crashing over the seawall as Storm Alex arrived in Brixham, Devon, Britain, October 2, 2020. (Reuters)

One dead as powerful storm batters UK

AFP

Published: Updated:

One man was killed, thousands of homes cut off from power and drivers stuck on freezing roads overnight as a powerful storm hit the northern UK, authorities said Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The man was killed when his car was struck by a falling tree in Northern Ireland late Friday, police said, as “Storm Arwen” triggered a rare “red weather” warning from the UK’s Met Office.

“People should stay away from the coast as waves and debris are a danger to life,” the meteorological service said.

Packing wind gusts of almost 100 miles (160 kilometres) per hour, the severe gale caused power cuts to more than 55,000 customers in northern England, the region’s electricity utility said.

Express train services were suspended north of Newcastle and roads closed by fallen debris in parts of Scotland, while snowfall from Friday afternoon brought disruption to routes more widely.

The snow and fallen trees caused road blockages across northern England and Scotland, forcing many drivers to sleep in their vehicles overnight, according to traffic police and social media.

Around 120 lorries were “stuck in the snow” on one section of motorway between Manchester and Leeds in northern England, police said, tweeting pictures of the road blanketed in white before snow ploughs could be deployed.

While the winds had eased by Saturday morning, the Met Office warned conditions would remain challenging and the public was urged to avoid non-essential travel.

Read more:

Shaheen storm: Abu Dhabi warns residents of heavy rains, winds, low visibility

UAE authorities caution residents as tropical storm Shaheen approaches

Tropical storm Shaheen to affect some regions in UAE: NCEMA

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks
Top Content
UAE bans travelers from southern African states over COVID-19 concerns UAE bans travelers from southern African states over COVID-19 concerns
Explainer: What is the new B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant? Explainer: What is the new B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant?
Saudi Arabia suspends flights to and from seven southern African states over COVID Saudi Arabia suspends flights to and from seven southern African states over COVID
Demonstrations in Iran’s Isfahan turn violent as police forcibly disperse protesters Demonstrations in Iran’s Isfahan turn violent as police forcibly disperse protesters
More than 90 Houthis killed in last 24 hours in Yemen’s Marib: Arab Coalition More than 90 Houthis killed in last 24 hours in Yemen’s Marib: Arab Coalition
Saudi unveils plans for Diriyah Square, which will host more than 450 global brands Saudi unveils plans for Diriyah Square, which will host more than 450 global brands
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More