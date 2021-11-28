.
Petr Fiala named Czech Republic’s new prime minister

The leader of Civic Democratic Party party Petr Fiala looks on during a press conference in Prague. (Reuters)
AFP

Published: Updated:

Czech President Milos Zeman appointed on Sunday leader of the incoming coalition, Petr Fiala, as prime minister, taking a step closer to putting an entire government in place.

Fiala leads the bloc of five parties which control 108 seats in the 200-member lower house of parliament after an election in October in which the opposition ousted the current Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his allies.

The two were separated by plexiglass due to the president's recent positive test for coronavirus.

