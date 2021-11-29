.
China not to invite Western politicians who threaten boycott of Beijing Winter Games

Participants ski during a Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games themed event at a ski resort in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, on December 23, 2019. (Reuters)
Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

China does not plan to invite Western politicians who threaten a diplomatic boycott to the Beijing Winter Olympics, Chinese state media said on Monday, after US President Joe Biden and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said their countries might limit an official presence at the Games.

The country has not invited US politicians to attend the Winter Games and has no plans to invite a large number of foreign guests because of COVID-19 risks, the Global Times said, citing an anonymous person familiar with the organization of the Games.

Activists and members of the US Congress from both parties have been pressing the Biden administration to diplomatically boycott the event. The US government accuses China of carrying out a genocide against Muslim ethnic groups in its western Xinjiang region, an allegation Beijing denies.

China has repeatedly condemned calls for a diplomatic boycott, in which countries do not send officials to attend the opening ceremony, as “malicious hype.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a news conference last Friday that China has received 1,528 applications from the US Olympic Committee, which is responsible for submitting names of US athletes and officials to attend the Winter Games. Zhao did not specify who the applications were for.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the only leader of a major country who has accepted China’s invitation to attend the Winter Olympics.

Read more: China confirms strict ‘closed loop’ for Beijing Winter Olympics amid COVID-19

