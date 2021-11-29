.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Prince Charles flies to Barbados to celebrate the creation of a republic

  • Font
Britain's Prince Charles speaks with Barbadian President-elect Sandra Mason as he arrives in Barbados to attend a ceremony as the country declares itself a republic, in Barbados Airport, Barbados, on November 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Britain's Prince Charles speaks with Barbadian President-elect Sandra Mason as he arrives in Barbados to attend a ceremony as the country declares itself a republic, in Barbados Airport, Barbados, on November 28, 2021. (Reuters)

Prince Charles flies to Barbados to celebrate the creation of a republic

Reuters, Bridgetown

Published: Updated:

Britain’s Prince Charles flew to Barbados as the Caribbean nation prepared for a celebration on Monday marking the founding of a republic and the removal of the queen as sovereign, cutting imperial ties some 400 years after English ships first arrived.

Barbados won independence from Britain in 1966 but has retained Queen Elizabeth as its official sovereign. She will be replaced with a Barbadian president in an inauguration ceremony to be held when the country celebrates independence on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Shedding the final vestiges of a colonial system that once spanned the globe will not have a direct impact on Barbados’ economy or trade relations.

Prince Charles will deliver a speech just after midnight on Tuesday, saying that much of the relationship between the two nations will remain the same, including “the myriad connections between the people of our countries -– through which flow admiration and affection, co-operation and opportunity.”

Buckingham Palace says the issue is a matter for the people of Barbados to decide.

It will mark the first time in three decades that the queen is removed as head of state. Mauritius, an island in the Indian Ocean, proclaimed itself a republic in 1992.

The celebration will begin late on Monday and extend into Tuesday, when Sandra Mason will be inaugurated as the country’s first president to serve as a largely symbolic figure behind Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

Mason currently holds the position of Governor-General, the queen’s representative in Barbados.

The shift may spur discussion of similar proposals in other former British colonies that have Queen Elizabeth as their sovereign, which include Jamaica, Australia and Canada.

Mottley in a speech on Saturday said foundation of the republic marks a step forward for Barbados, but added that citizens must confront challenges such as inequality and climate change with the same fervor with which they sought independence in the 20th century.

“As we move to become a parliamentary republic after 396 years of British monarchical rule ... I ask us to recognize that the challenges may have changed, but they are as daunting as they ever were,” said Mottley at the inauguration of a park that honors Barbadian independence activists.

Read more: A new republic is born: Barbados celebrates ditching Britain’s queen

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Top Content
Saudi Arabia suspends flights to several countries due to COVID-19 variant Saudi Arabia suspends flights to several countries due to COVID-19 variant
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries
First image of Omicron shows many more mutations than Delta variant First image of Omicron shows many more mutations than Delta variant
WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk
COVID-19 variants emerge due to lax precautions, not getting vaccinated: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 variants emerge due to lax precautions, not getting vaccinated: Saudi Arabia
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More