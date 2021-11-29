.
US screened 2.45 million passengers Sunday, highest since early 2020

Travelers pass through the concourse at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on the eve of Memorial Day long weekend May 28, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. (AFP)
Travelers pass through the concourse at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on the eve of Memorial Day long weekend May 28, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. (AFP)

Reuters, Washington

Published: Updated:

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.45 million airline passengers on Sunday, the highest number of daily passengers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said Monday.

Sunday’s total was the highest single one-day tally since mid-February 2020. Volume for the 10-day Thanksgiving travel period was 20.9 million, about 89 percent of pre-pandemic travels, TSA added.

