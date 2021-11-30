.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Roadside bomb in Kabul causes casualties: Report

  • Font
A general view of Kabul, Afghanistan March 13, 2019. (Reuters)
A general view of Kabul, Afghanistan March 13, 2019. (Reuters)

Roadside bomb in Kabul causes casualties: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A roadside bomb blast in the Afghan capital of Kabul caused at least five casualties, television station Ariana News said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The target of the attack appeared to have been an open-backed vehicle like a Toyota Hilux, it added, but there were no further details and no official confirmation of the figures.

Read more:

ISIS violence dents Taliban claims of safer Afghanistan

Baby handed to US soldiers in chaos of Afghanistan airlift still missing

Afghan spies and soldiers turn to ISIS after US exit: Reports

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Top Content
UAE residents have mixed feelings about travel amid COVID-19 variant Omicron UAE residents have mixed feelings about travel amid COVID-19 variant Omicron
UAE eases drug laws: No more jail for those bringing in THC UAE eases drug laws: No more jail for those bringing in THC
WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk
UAE offers COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults amid concern over Omicron UAE offers COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults amid concern over Omicron
Actress Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Dubai resident Bader Shammas Actress Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Dubai resident Bader Shammas
Saudi Arabia clarifies Umrah visa, quarantine requirements Saudi Arabia clarifies Umrah visa, quarantine requirements
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More