.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US Blinken warns Russia on any renewed aggression in Ukraine

  • Font
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Latvian President Egils Levits pose for the media in Riga, Latvia, Nov. 30, 2021. (Ints Kalnins/Pool Photo via AP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Latvian President Egils Levits pose for the media in Riga, Latvia, Nov. 30, 2021. (Ints Kalnins/Pool Photo via AP)
US foreign policy

US Blinken warns Russia on any renewed aggression in Ukraine

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Any renewed Russian aggression in Ukraine would trigger “serious consequences,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Blinken spoke at a news conference in Riga, Latvia’s capital, where he is attending a meeting of NATO foreign ministers due to discuss Russia’s massing of troops on its border with Ukraine.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Blinken called the Russian troop movements “unusual” and added any escalatory actions by Russia would be of “great concern” to the United States.

Read more:

Latvia calls for permanent US troops to guard against Russia threat

Russia’s military tracks US guided missile destroyer in Black Sea

NATO chief warns Russia of ‘costs’ if it attempts to invade Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Top Content
UAE eases drug laws: No more jail for those bringing in THC UAE eases drug laws: No more jail for those bringing in THC
UAE residents have mixed feelings about travel amid COVID-19 variant Omicron UAE residents have mixed feelings about travel amid COVID-19 variant Omicron
WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk
UAE offers COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults amid concern over Omicron UAE offers COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults amid concern over Omicron
Actress Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Dubai resident Bader Shammas Actress Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Dubai resident Bader Shammas
Saudi Arabia clarifies Umrah visa, quarantine requirements Saudi Arabia clarifies Umrah visa, quarantine requirements
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More