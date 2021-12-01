.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

‘Mobility divide’ looms as poor stuck in fragile states, UN body on migration says

  • Font
Migrants gather at a transport and logistics centre, near the Belarusian-Polish border, in the Grodno region, Belarus November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Migrants gather at a transport and logistics centre, near the Belarusian-Polish border, in the Grodno region, Belarus, on November 23, 2021. (Reuters)

‘Mobility divide’ looms as poor stuck in fragile states, UN body on migration says

Reuters, Geneva

Published: Updated:

Migration between richer countries has risen, while conflict and climate change have increased internal displacement in fragile states that many people cannot leave, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday.

Eighteen of the top 20 countries of origin for migrants in 2020 were highly developed, up from seven in 1995, said Marie McAuliffe, head of the UN migration agency’s research division and editor of its 2022 World Migration Report.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At the same time, the number of people internally displaced grew in 2020 to 55 million globally, up from 51 million in 2019 -- a vulnerability exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has grounded many would-be migrants.

“We are at risk of an international mobility divide with potential consequences for global inequality,” McAuliffe told reporters.

For the relatively rich, Europe’s passport-free Schengen area has provided migration opportunities for some 400 million European citizens, allowing, for example, Portuguese citizens to live and work in Germany.

By contrast, the IOM said “international migration pathways for millions of people in developing countries have further narrowed”, denying many the opportunities for betterment that migration has traditionally offered.

Afghans, for example, lack the “power passports” of more stable countries. Many of them cannot access passports and even those who can confront barriers to international travel, McAuliffe said.

Of the 55 million internally displaced persons in 2020, 48 million fled conflict and violence and seven million were uprooted by disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires -- often caused by climate change.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Cameroon, for example, heavy rain and flooding led to around 279,000 and 116,000 new displacements, respectively.

“While COVID-19 kept many millions of people grounded around the world, the total size of the global displaced population actually grew and new internal displacements also increased,” McAuliffe said.

Read more: Belarus waiting for answer from EU on taking 2,000 migrants: President

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
A timepiece set to appeal to Muslims A timepiece set to appeal to Muslims
More UN Security Council meetings needed on Lebanon, Iran: US envoy More UN Security Council meetings needed on Lebanon, Iran: US envoy
Top Content
Saudi Arabia detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant in Kingdom Saudi Arabia detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant in Kingdom
Around 16,000 people buy virtual plots of land in Sandbox metaverse: Co-founder Around 16,000 people buy virtual plots of land in Sandbox metaverse: Co-founder
Saudi Arabia lifts suspension of flights from six countries Saudi Arabia lifts suspension of flights from six countries
How South African scientists spotted the Omicron COVID-19 variant How South African scientists spotted the Omicron COVID-19 variant
Barbados declares ‘diamond’ Rihanna a national hero during republican celebrations Barbados declares ‘diamond’ Rihanna a national hero during republican celebrations
Archeologists find mummy up to 1,200 years old Archeologists find mummy up to 1,200 years old
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More