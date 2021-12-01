.
Blinken to meet Russia's Lavrov in Stockholm for talks on Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken poses with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as they arrive for a meeting at the Harpa Concert Hall, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial summit, in Reykjavik, Iceland, May 19, 2021. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS
File photo of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken posing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as they arrive for a meeting at the Harpa Concert Hall, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial summit, in Reykjavik, Iceland, on May 19, 2021. (Reuters)

Blinken to meet Russia’s Lavrov in Stockholm for talks on Ukraine

Reuters, Riga

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to have a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Organization for Security and Cooperation on Europe (OSCE) summit in Stockholm on Thursday, a senior State Department official said.

The meeting comes at a time when tensions between the Western military alliance and Russia have been on the rise due to Moscow’s troop build-up near Ukraine’s border.

Before his meeting with Lavrov, Blinken will have a separate meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the margins of the summit, the State Department official said.

Read more: Putin warns West: Moscow has ‘red line’ about Ukraine, NATO

