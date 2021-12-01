Blinken to meet Russia’s Lavrov in Stockholm for talks on Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to have a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Organization for Security and Cooperation on Europe (OSCE) summit in Stockholm on Thursday, a senior State Department official said.
The meeting comes at a time when tensions between the Western military alliance and Russia have been on the rise due to Moscow’s troop build-up near Ukraine’s border.
Before his meeting with Lavrov, Blinken will have a separate meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the margins of the summit, the State Department official said.
