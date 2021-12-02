.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

EU provides $368 mln boost for refugees in Turkey

  • Font
A screengrab shows a Turkish coastguard ferry and vessel carrying migrants arriving at port, Turkey, July 27, 2021. (Reuters)
A screengrab shows a Turkish coastguard ferry and vessel carrying migrants arriving at port, Turkey, July 27, 2021. (Reuters)

EU provides $368 mln boost for refugees in Turkey

AFP

Published: Updated:

The European Union said on Thursday it was injecting around $368 million (325 million euros) for refugees in Turkey, part of a huge funding plan for the country, which hosts the world’s largest refugee population.

The EU approved a plan in June to provide Turkey with three billion euros from 2021 to 2024 to help it host millions of refugees from Syria.

The 325 million euros will be loaded on to the debit cards of refugees, helping more than 1.5 million to cover their most essential needs, such as food, rent, transport and medicine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This support is a critical lifeline for thousands of families, many of whom have been especially hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic,” Janez Lenarcic, EU commissioner for crisis management, told a news conference in Ankara.

“This cash assistance enables them to decide for themselves what they need most urgently, whilst contributing to the Turkish economy.”

Greece: Turkey behaved like ‘pirate state’, tried to force migrants into our waters World News Greece: Turkey behaved like ‘pirate state’, tried to force migrants into our waters

A new study carried out by the Turkish Red Crescent and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has revealed that debt levels among refugees in Turkey have more than doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic, with just under half of those surveyed not having acceptable levels of food intake.

The debit card practice, in force since 2016 and aligned with the existing Turkish safety net, currently supports around one-third of the vulnerable refugee population in the country.

Turkey is home to up to five million refugees and migrants, most of them from war-scarred Syria, and remains one of the preferred routes for migrants and refugees to enter Europe.

In 2016, the EU pledged to provide Turkey with up to six billion euros a year after the migrant crisis when more than one million refugees entered Europe.

Turkish officials had repeatedly said the amount was not enough to tackle the number of refugees it hosts.

Read more:

Analysis: President Erdogan’s rate cuts are high-risk gamble ahead of 2023 elections

At least 29 asylum seekers land on Greece’s Lesbos before Pope Francis visit

EU considers $4.18 billion migrant funding for Turkey: Diplomats

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes
A timepiece set to appeal to Muslims A timepiece set to appeal to Muslims
Top Content
UAE reports its first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron UAE reports its first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron
Saudi Arabia detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant in Kingdom Saudi Arabia detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant in Kingdom
Archeologists find mummy up to 1,200 years old Archeologists find mummy up to 1,200 years old
Saudi Arabia lifts suspension of flights from six countries Saudi Arabia lifts suspension of flights from six countries
Canada bans travelers from Egypt, Nigeria and Malawi over Omicron fears Canada bans travelers from Egypt, Nigeria and Malawi over Omicron fears
UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations to focus on ties between people, their homeland UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations to focus on ties between people, their homeland
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More