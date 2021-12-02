UN headquarters on lockdown after armed man seen outside

Diplomats and employees at the UN headquarters in New York were ordered to remain in place Thursday after an armed man was seen outside.

The armed man was seen outside the building with a gun in his hand, pacing back and forth.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Reuters cited an NYPD official saying the man was in his 60s, carrying what appeared to be a shotgun.

Stand-off --Man with gun pacing in front of the United Nations. Police saying "put down the guy. There are better ways to get your message out." White male. Grey hair. Red sweater tan jacket. pic.twitter.com/qOB5NACBne — Greg Kelly-Ripped in 2022. (@gregkellyusa) December 2, 2021

The NYPD warned people against coming to the area. “Due to a police investigation, avoid the area of 42 Street and 1st Avenue. Expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area. Traffic along the FDR Drive is affected. Use an alternate route if traveling in the area,” a tweet from the New York Police Department said.