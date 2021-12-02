.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UN headquarters on lockdown after armed man seen outside

  • Font
A man walks past the United Nations headquarters in New York on March 11, 2021, one year after the pandemic was officially declared. (AFP)
A man walks past the United Nations headquarters in New York on March 11, 2021, one year after the pandemic was officially declared. (AFP)

UN headquarters on lockdown after armed man seen outside

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Diplomats and employees at the UN headquarters in New York were ordered to remain in place Thursday after an armed man was seen outside.

The armed man was seen outside the building with a gun in his hand, pacing back and forth.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Reuters cited an NYPD official saying the man was in his 60s, carrying what appeared to be a shotgun.

The NYPD warned people against coming to the area. “Due to a police investigation, avoid the area of 42 Street and 1st Avenue. Expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area. Traffic along the FDR Drive is affected. Use an alternate route if traveling in the area,” a tweet from the New York Police Department said.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes
A timepiece set to appeal to Muslims A timepiece set to appeal to Muslims
Top Content
UAE reports its first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron UAE reports its first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron
Saudi Arabia detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant in Kingdom Saudi Arabia detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant in Kingdom
Archeologists find mummy up to 1,200 years old Archeologists find mummy up to 1,200 years old
Saudi Arabia lifts suspension of flights from six countries Saudi Arabia lifts suspension of flights from six countries
Canada bans travelers from Egypt, Nigeria and Malawi over Omicron fears Canada bans travelers from Egypt, Nigeria and Malawi over Omicron fears
UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations to focus on ties between people, their homeland UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations to focus on ties between people, their homeland
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More