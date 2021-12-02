UN wants $41 billion to address surging aid needs in 2022

The UN said Thursday it wanted $41 billion to address skyrocketing aid needs worldwide, as the pandemic continues to rage, and climate change and conflicts push more people to the brink of famine.

The United Nations’ humanitarian agency OCHA estimated that 274 million people worldwide -- one in every 29 -- would need some form of emergency assistance next year, up 17 percent on an already record-breaking 2021.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UN appeal for Afghanistan aid meets $600 mln target

Afghanistan banking system at risk of collapse, cost could be ‘colossal:’ UN report

Somalia faces ‘rapidly worsening’ drought: UN