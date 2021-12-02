.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UN wants $41 billion to address surging aid needs in 2022

  • Font
A view of an entrance of the United Nations multi-agency compound near Herat. (File photo: Reuters)
A view of an entrance of the United Nations multi-agency compound near Herat. (File photo: Reuters)

UN wants $41 billion to address surging aid needs in 2022

AFP, Geneva

Published: Updated:

The UN said Thursday it wanted $41 billion to address skyrocketing aid needs worldwide, as the pandemic continues to rage, and climate change and conflicts push more people to the brink of famine.

The United Nations’ humanitarian agency OCHA estimated that 274 million people worldwide -- one in every 29 -- would need some form of emergency assistance next year, up 17 percent on an already record-breaking 2021.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UN appeal for Afghanistan aid meets $600 mln target

Afghanistan banking system at risk of collapse, cost could be ‘colossal:’ UN report

Somalia faces ‘rapidly worsening’ drought: UN

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
A timepiece set to appeal to Muslims A timepiece set to appeal to Muslims
More UN Security Council meetings needed on Lebanon, Iran: US envoy More UN Security Council meetings needed on Lebanon, Iran: US envoy
Top Content
Saudi Arabia detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant in Kingdom Saudi Arabia detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant in Kingdom
UAE reports its first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron UAE reports its first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron
Saudi Arabia lifts suspension of flights from six countries Saudi Arabia lifts suspension of flights from six countries
Archeologists find mummy up to 1,200 years old Archeologists find mummy up to 1,200 years old
Canada bans travelers from Egypt, Nigeria and Malawi over Omicron fears Canada bans travelers from Egypt, Nigeria and Malawi over Omicron fears
UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations to focus on ties between people, their homeland UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations to focus on ties between people, their homeland
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More