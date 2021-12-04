.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Populist leaders meet in Warsaw, Poland to discuss European Union

  • Font
Leader of French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) and candidate for the French presidential elections Marine Le Pen speaks with journlists at the Royal Castle Square in Warsaw, Poland on December 3, 2021. (AFP)
Leader of French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) and candidate for the French presidential elections Marine Le Pen speaks with journlists at the Royal Castle Square in Warsaw, Poland on December 3, 2021. (AFP)

Populist leaders meet in Warsaw, Poland to discuss European Union

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The leaders of right-wing populist parties are gathering Saturday in Warsaw to discuss how they can work together to bring change to the European Union, which they accuse of acting like a super-state that is eroding the traditions and powers of the EU’s 27 member nations.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland’s nationalist ruling party, was expected to open the gathering in Warsaw. Scheduled attendees include Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, among others.

The meeting follows a visit by Le Pen to Budapest in October that was part of an effort by her and Orban to consolidate the European right.

It also comes as both the Polish and Hungarian governments remain locked in a bitter standoff with the EU, which is withholding funds to both countries over democratic backsliding.

Wojciech Przybylski, editor in chief of Visegrad Insight, a policy journal focused on Central Europe, said there is a paradox in a “transnational meeting of nationalist parties.” He thinks the event was organized so the party leaders can show their voters “they are not alone.”

Both the Hungarian and Polish ruling parties, he noted, are “in deep trouble,” with Orban’s Fidesz party forced to leave the main grouping of conservatives at the European Parliament, and Poland’s governing populists seeing a drop in popularity at home.

“This is essentially a PR stunt, Przybulski said.

Kaczynski’s welcome of Le Pen marks a recent change of heart for Poland’s governing conservatives. The ruling Law and Justice party had long refused to cooperate with the French presidential candidate due to her warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin — a turnoff in a country long dominated by Russian and Soviet rule.

“We have as much in common with Ms. Le Pen as with Mr. Putin,” Kaczynski remarked in 2017. Two years later, he described Le Pen’s party as being among several groupings in Europe that were “obviously linked to Moscow and receive its support,” citing such ties as an impediment to cooperation.

But Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met with Le Pen in Brussels in October and hosted her for a dinner in Warsaw on Friday evening.

In a tweet, Le Pen posted a photo of herself with Morawiecki and thanked him for his welcome. She said they share a wish for “a Europe of nations to give back to the peoples of Europe their freedom and their sovereignty.”

Sixteen European populist parties issued a joint ideological statement in July objecting to the EU’s current direction. Among the signatories were Kaczynski’s Law and Justice, Orban’s Fidesz, Le Pen’s National Rally, Austria’s Freedom Party and Spain’s Vox.

There have been rumors that the parties were working to form a group at the European Parliament, something Polish officials denied this week.

Read more:

France: All travelers from outside EU will need negative COVID test

EU wants to stop flights from southern Africa over new COVID-19 variant

EU set to propose nine-month limit on COVID-19 vaccine validity for travelers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man
Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes
Top Content
UAE doctors urge uptake of COVID-19 booster shot after Omicron variant discovery UAE doctors urge uptake of COVID-19 booster shot after Omicron variant discovery
Saudi Arabia to mandate COVID-19 booster shot for ‘immune’ Tawakkalna status Saudi Arabia to mandate COVID-19 booster shot for ‘immune’ Tawakkalna status
Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage
UAE rulers attend Golden Jubilee celebrations in Dubai UAE rulers attend Golden Jubilee celebrations in Dubai
Cementing ties with France, UAE places $19 bln order for 80 Rafale, helicopters Cementing ties with France, UAE places $19 bln order for 80 Rafale, helicopters
US hits out at Iran for not coming to Vienna with constructive proposals US hits out at Iran for not coming to Vienna with constructive proposals
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More