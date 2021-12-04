.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia dismisses US media reports about possible Ukraine offensive

  • Font
Russian military troops take part in a military drill on Sernovodsky polygon close to the Chechnya border, some 260 km from south Russian city of Stavropol, on March 19, 2015. (AFP)
Russian military troops take part in a military drill on Sernovodsky polygon close to the Chechnya border, some 260 km from south Russian city of Stavropol, on March 19, 2015. (AFP)

Russia dismisses US media reports about possible Ukraine offensive

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia has dismissed new US media reports about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, accusing Washington of trying to aggravate the situation while blaming Moscow, the Kommersant newspaper said on Saturday, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The Washington Post cited officials and an intelligence document on Saturday as saying US intelligence thought Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on Ukraine as early as next year involving up to 175,000 troops.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Biden talks tough as US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive World News Biden talks tough as US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

“The (United) States is conducting a special operation to aggravate the situation around Ukraine while shifting the responsibility onto Russia,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying by Kommersant.

“It is based on provocative actions near Russia’s borders accompanied by accusatory rhetoric,” she said.

The United States, its NATO allies and Ukraine have accused Moscow of massing troops near the Ukrainian border, and Kyiv says it fears Russia is planning an attack.

Moscow has denied any plans to invade Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of building up its own forces to attack territory held by pro-Russian separatists.

It has said it can move troops around on Russian territory as it sees fit and that they pose no external threat.

Read more:

Biden talks tough as US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

Ukraine’s foreign minister urges NATO for ‘deterrence package’ against Russia

US Blinken warns Russia on any renewed aggression in Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man UN headquarters locked down after three-hour standoff between NYPD, armed man
Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes Deconstructing Emirati national identity combines modernity with traditional themes
Top Content
UAE doctors urge uptake of COVID-19 booster shot after Omicron variant discovery UAE doctors urge uptake of COVID-19 booster shot after Omicron variant discovery
Saudi Arabia to mandate COVID-19 booster shot for ‘immune’ Tawakkalna status Saudi Arabia to mandate COVID-19 booster shot for ‘immune’ Tawakkalna status
Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage
UAE rulers attend Golden Jubilee celebrations in Dubai UAE rulers attend Golden Jubilee celebrations in Dubai
Cementing ties with France, UAE places $19 bln order for 80 Rafale, helicopters Cementing ties with France, UAE places $19 bln order for 80 Rafale, helicopters
US hits out at Iran for not coming to Vienna with constructive proposals US hits out at Iran for not coming to Vienna with constructive proposals
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More